Petrol-Diesel Price On June 2: इन शहरों में सस्‍ता हो गया पेट्रोल और डीजल, आपके शहर में आज क्‍या है तेल का नया रेट
Petrol-Diesel Price On June 2: इन शहरों में सस्‍ता हो गया पेट्रोल और डीजल, आपके शहर में आज क्‍या है तेल का नया रेट

Petrol-Diesel Price: द‍िल्‍ली से सटे गाजियाबाद में पेट्रोल 24 पैसे की तेजी के साथ 96.58 रुपये प्रति लीटर पर और डीजल 23 पैसे के उछाल के साथ 89.75 रुपये प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गया. लखनऊ में भी पेट्रोल सस्‍ता हुआ है.

Petrol-Diesel Price On June 2: इन शहरों में सस्‍ता हो गया पेट्रोल और डीजल, आपके शहर में आज क्‍या है तेल का नया रेट

Petrol-Diesel Price on 2nd June: सरकारी तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे पेट्रोल- डीजल के रेट जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. रोजाना की तरह आज भी ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियों ने नए रेट जारी कर द‍िये हैं. शुक्रवार को कई शहरों में पेट्रोल-डीजल का रेट घट गया है. हालांक‍ि राजधानी द‍िल्‍ली में तेल की कीमत में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं हुआ है. दूसरे महानगरों में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम में बदलाव नहीं हुआ है.

