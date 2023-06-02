PM Kisan: करोड़ों किसानों की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, अब 6000 की जगह मिलेंगे 12,000 रुपये, मिलेगा दोगुना पैसा
PM Kisan: करोड़ों किसानों की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, अब 6000 की जगह मिलेंगे 12,000 रुपये, मिलेगा दोगुना पैसा

PM Kisan Scheme Update: इसमें किसानों को 6000 रुपये की सालाना आर्थिक सहायता मिलती है, लेकिन अब देश के करोड़ों किसानों को राज्य सरकार ने बड़ी खुशखबरी दे दी है. राज्य सरकार ने अब किसानों को 6000 रुपये की जगह दोगुने यानी 12,000 रुपये देने का फैसला लिया है. 

 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

PM Kisan: करोड़ों किसानों की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, अब 6000 की जगह मिलेंगे 12,000 रुपये, मिलेगा दोगुना पैसा

PM Kisan Scheme Update: केंद्र और राज्य सरकार (Central and State Governemnt) की तरफ से किसानों के लिए कई सरकारी योजनाएं चलाई जा रही हैं. सरकार देश के करोड़ों किसानों को पीएम किसान योजना (PM kisan yojana) का फायदा दे रही है. इसमें किसानों को 6000 रुपये की सालाना आर्थिक सहायता मिलती है, लेकिन अब देश के करोड़ों किसानों को राज्य सरकार ने बड़ी खुशखबरी दे दी है. राज्य सरकार ने अब किसानों को 6000 रुपये की जगह दोगुने यानी 12,000 रुपये देने का फैसला लिया है. 

