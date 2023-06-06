PNB: करोड़ों किसानों की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, अब बैंक दे रहा पूरे 50,000 रुपये कैश, ऐसे करें अप्लाई
PNB: करोड़ों किसानों की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, अब बैंक दे रहा पूरे 50,000 रुपये कैश, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

Punjab National Bank News: पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की तरफ से किसानों को 50 हजार रुपये तक का लोन दिया जा रहा है. पीएनबी ने इस बारे में ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि आप कैसे इस सुविधा का फायदा ले सकते हैं-

Punjab National Bank Update for Farmers: पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (PNB) की तरफ से ग्राहकों को कई तरह की सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं. अब पीएनबी देश के किसानों को पूरे 50,000 रुपये दे रहा है. किसानों की इनकम को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार और बैंक की तरफ से कई सुविधाएं शुरू की जा रही हैं. पीएनबी ने इस बारे में ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी है. आइए आपको बता दें कि किसान कैसे इसका फायदा ले सकते हैं-

