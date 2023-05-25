GDP Growth Rate: व‍िकास दर के 7 प्रत‍िशत के पार जाने की उम्‍मीद, RBI गवर्नर ने कही खुश करने वाली बात
GDP Growth Rate: व‍िकास दर के 7 प्रत‍िशत के पार जाने की उम्‍मीद, RBI गवर्नर ने कही खुश करने वाली बात

GDP: शक्‍त‍िकांत दास ने विकास दर अधिक रहने की संभावना के पीछे की वजह बताते हुए कहा, 'तीसरी तिमाही में ऐसा लगा था कि रुकी हुई मांग आने से आर्थिक गतिविधियों को समर्थन मिल रहा है. लेकिन चौथी तिमाही में सभी आर्थिक संकेतकों से यही लगा कि आर्थिक गतिविधियों ने तेजी पकड़ ली है.'

Reserve Bank of India: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंड‍िया (RBI) गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 में व‍िकास दर 7 प्रतिशत के अग्रिम पूर्वानुमान से ज्‍यादा रहने की उम्मीद जतायी. उन्होंने कहा कि तीसरी और चौथी तिमाही में आर्थिक गतिविधियों के तेज रहने से यह होने की संभावना है. एनएसओ (NSO) ने फरवरी में जारी दूसरे अग्रिम अनुमान में कहा था कि वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की वृद्धि दर 8 प्रतिशत रहेगी. वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में यह 8.7 प्रतिशत रही थी.

