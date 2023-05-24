RBI गवर्नर बोले-ब्याज दर में बढ़ोतरी रोकना मेरे हाथ में नहीं, यह स्‍थ‍ित‍ि पर निर्भर करेगा
topStories1hindi1708980
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

RBI गवर्नर बोले-ब्याज दर में बढ़ोतरी रोकना मेरे हाथ में नहीं, यह स्‍थ‍ित‍ि पर निर्भर करेगा

Reserve Bank of India: अप्रैल में आरबीआई (RBI) ने रेपो रेट को 6.5 प्रतिशत पर बरकरार रखते हुए सभी को हैरान कर दिया था. इससे पहले आरबीआई (RBI) मई, 2022 से रेपो रेट में ढाई प्रतिशत का इजाफा कर चुका है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

RBI गवर्नर बोले-ब्याज दर में बढ़ोतरी रोकना मेरे हाथ में नहीं, यह स्‍थ‍ित‍ि पर निर्भर करेगा

Interest Rate Hike: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंड‍िया (RBI) के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने कहा कि ब्याज दर में इजाफा रोकना उनके हाथ में नहीं है, यह उस समय की जमीनी स्थिति पर निर्भर करता है. अप्रैल में आरबीआई (RBI) ने रेपो रेट को 6.5 प्रतिशत पर बरकरार रखते हुए सभी को हैरान कर दिया था. इससे पहले आरबीआई (RBI) मई, 2022 से रेपो रेट में ढाई प्रतिशत का इजाफा कर चुका है. भारतीय उद्योग परिसंघ (CCI) के एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए आरबीआई गवर्नर ने कहा कि इस तरह के सुझाव आए हैं कि केंद्रीय बैंक को आगामी मौद्रिक समीक्षा बैठक में रेपो रेट में बढ़ोतरी नहीं करनी चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sakshi Chopra
Urfi Javed नहीं तो कौन..? पहनावा देख फटी रह गई आंखें..नाम जानकर लगेगा झटका!
Sheezan Khan
फिर से 'अली बाबा' बनें शीजान खान, तुनिषा की मौत के कई महीनों बाद शेयर किया ये पोस्ट
vastu shastra upay
लाख मेहनत के बाद भी करियर में नहीं मिल रही सफलता? तो आज ही अजमाएं ये आसान उपाय
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव