Fake Currency: असली और नकली नोट में फर्क करने में होती है दिक्कत? ऐसे करें जाली नोट की पहचान
Fake Currency: असली और नकली नोट में फर्क करने में होती है दिक्कत? ऐसे करें जाली नोट की पहचान

Fake Notes: अगर ट्रांजैक्शन में नकली नोट निकलते हैं तो बिल्कुल भी न घबराएं और सबसे पहले इसकी पुलिस को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराएं. इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई बैंक और पुलिस की ओर से होती है. यहां जानिए कैसे पहचानें फेक नोट 

How To Identify Farzi Notes: अक्सर लोगों को इस बात की चिंता रहती है कि उनकी जेब में कहीं नकली नोट न आ जाए. हाल ही में आरबीआई ने अपनी सालाना रिपोर्ट में भी इस पर चिंता जताई है कि नकली नोटों की लगातार घुसपैठ बढ़ती ही जा रही है. कई बार बाजार में भी दुकानदार नोट लेने से पहले चेक करता है तो हमें गुस्सा आता है कि हम कौन से नकली नोट लेकर घूम रहे हैं. वहीं, बड़े नोट को लेकर अक्सर कंप्यूजन रहती है. बहुत से लोगों को तो नकली और असली नोट को पहचानने में दिक्कत होती है तो आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि नकली नोट की पहचान कैसे करते हैं और RBI की गाइडलाइंस क्या है. 

