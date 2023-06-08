RBI Repo Rates: शुरू होगा रेपो रेट्स में कटौती का दौर, आम जनता को बढ़ती EMI से मिलेगी राहत
RBI Repo Rates: शुरू होगा रेपो रेट्स में कटौती का दौर, आम जनता को बढ़ती EMI से मिलेगी राहत

RBI Repo Rates: मई, 2022 के बाद से लगातार छह बार में नीतिगत दर में 2.5 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि करने के बाद अप्रैल में केंद्रीय बैंक ने इस सिलसिले को रोक दिया था और अब उम्मीद की जा रही है कि सरकार जल्द ही रेपो रेट्स में कटौती का दौर शुरू कर देगी. 

RBI Repo Rates: शुरू होगा रेपो रेट्स में कटौती का दौर, आम जनता को बढ़ती EMI से मिलेगी राहत

Repo Rates Cuts Soon: उद्योग जगत ने उम्मीद जताई है कि भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) द्वारा चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी द्विमासिक मौद्रिक समीक्षा बैठक में नीतिगत दर को यथावत रखने के फैसले से आगे दरों में कटौती का रास्ता खुलेगा. मुद्रास्फीति नरम पड़ने के बीच आरबीआई ने बृहस्पतिवार को मौद्रिक समीक्षा में रेपो दर को 6.5 प्रतिशत पर कायम रखा है.

