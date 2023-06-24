Currency Notes: अगर आपके पर्स में भी है 500 रुपये का ऐसा नोट तो जानें क्या करें? RBI ने इसे लेकर दी ये खबर
Currency Notes: अगर आपके पर्स में भी है 500 रुपये का ऐसा नोट तो जानें क्या करें? RBI ने इसे लेकर दी ये खबर

500 Rupees Note: बहुत से लोग वक्त जरूरत के लिए घर में कैश रखते हैं, जिसमें ज्यादातर बड़े करेंसी नोट होते हैं. अपने आपने भी 500 रुपये के नोट इकट्ठे करके रखे हैं तो आपके लिए ये जानकारी बहुत काम की हो सकती है. पढ़ें पूरी खबर

Jun 24, 2023

500 Rupees Note: इंडियन करेंसी नोटों को लेकर अक्सर कई तरह की खबरें सामने आती रहती हैं. ये खबरें कभी सच तो कभी भ्रामक होती हैं. आज हम आपके लिए 500 रुपये के नोट पर एक जरूरी जानकारी लेकर आए हैं. अगर आपके पास भी 500 रुपये का नोट (500 Rupees Note) है तो यह आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. जानिए रिजर्व बैंक ने इस बारे में क्या जानकारी दी गई है. 

