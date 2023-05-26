New Rules In June 2023: हो जाएं तैयार, 1 जून से होने जा रहे हैं ये बड़े बदलाव, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर; जान लें पूरी डिटेल
Rules Change in June 2023: यह महीना खत्म होने में अब केवल 5 दिन शेष बचे हैं. इसके बाद एक नया महीना जून 2023 शुरू हो जाएगा. उस महीने में कई ऐसे बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं, जो आपकी जेब पर सीधा असर डालेंगे. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:54 AM IST

New Rules In June 2023: हो जाएं तैयार, 1 जून से होने जा रहे हैं ये बड़े बदलाव, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर; जान लें पूरी डिटेल

Rules Change From June 1, 2023: अगले कुछ दिनों में मई का महीना खत्म हो जाएगा और इसके बाद जून महीने की शुरुआत हो जाएगी. चूंकि हर महीने की पहली तारीख से कई बदलाव होते हैं. इसलिए इस बार भी 1 जून से ऐसे ही कई बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं. इन बदलावों का आम आदमी की जेब और जीवन पर सीधा असर पड़ेगा. आइए जानते हैं कि जून में वे क्या बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं, जिससे हर व्यक्ति प्रभावित होगा. 

