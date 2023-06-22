Income Tax Return: लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, सैलरी पाने वाले लोग बिना Form 16 के ऐसे भरें ITR
topStories1hindi1749131
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Income Tax Return: लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, सैलरी पाने वाले लोग बिना Form 16 के ऐसे भरें ITR

ITR Filing: ​फॉर्म 16 के बिना भी आईटीआर दाखिल करना संभव है. टैक्स विशेषज्ञों के जरिए पुष्टि की गई है कि आकलन वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए फॉर्म 16 के बिना आयकर रिटर्न (आईटीआर) दाखिल करना संभव है. जबकि फॉर्म 16 का उपयोग आमतौर पर वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों के जरिए प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाने के लिए किया जाता है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Trending Photos

Income Tax Return: लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, सैलरी पाने वाले लोग बिना Form 16 के ऐसे भरें ITR

Form 16: भारत में वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों के लिए फॉर्म 16 सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज है. यह नियोक्ता के जरिए कर्मचारियों को स्रोत पर कर कटौती (टीडीएस) और वेतन घटक के विवरण के साथ प्रदान किया जाता है. आयकर नियमों के अनुसार, प्रत्येक नियोक्ता को टीडीएस के अधीन आय वाले कर्मचारियों को फॉर्म 16 जारी करना होगा. हालांकि, फॉर्म 16 जारी न किए जाने के उदाहरण भी हो सकते हैं. हालांकि, यदि किसी व्यक्ति को फॉर्म 16 प्रदान नहीं किया जाता है, तो वह अभी भी आयकर रिटर्न (आईटीआर) दाखिल कर सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!