Stock Market में लगा गिरावट पर ब्रेक, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी हरे निशान में क्लोज, IT Sector में रही खरीदारी
topStories1hindi1746228
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Stock Market में लगा गिरावट पर ब्रेक, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी हरे निशान में क्लोज, IT Sector में रही खरीदारी

Share Market Update: बीएसई का 30 शेयरों वाला सेंसेक्स 159.40 अंक या 0.25 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 63,327.70 पर बंद हुआ. इसके अलावा नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी की बात करें तो इसमें भी तेजी रही है. निफ्टी 61.25 अंक या 0.33 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 18,816.70 पर बंद हुआ. 

 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Stock Market में लगा गिरावट पर ब्रेक, सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी हरे निशान में क्लोज, IT Sector में रही खरीदारी

Stock Maret Closing, 20 June 2023: शेयर बाजार (Share Market) में लगातार जारी गिरावट पर आज ब्रेक लग गया है. सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी मंगलवार के कारोबार के बाद में हरे निशान में क्लोज हुए हैं. आईटी सेक्टर, पॉवर समेत कई सेक्टर में आज अच्छी खरीदारी देखने को मिली है, जिसके बाद में बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिली है. इस दौरान बीएसई का 30 शेयरों वाला सेंसेक्स 159.40 अंक या 0.25 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 63,327.70 पर बंद हुआ. दिन के कारोबार में ज्यादातर समय सेंसेक्स नुकसान में रहा और एक वक्त यह 62,801.91 के निचले स्तर पर आ गया था. हालांकि, बाजार ने कारोबार के अंत में जोरदार वापसी की. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग