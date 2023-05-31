World No Tobacco Day: सिगरेट से लोग कर रहे सेहत का नुकसान, लेकिन ये कंपनियां लूट रही करोड़ों का मुनाफा
World No Tobacco Day: सिगरेट से लोग कर रहे सेहत का नुकसान, लेकिन ये कंपनियां लूट रही करोड़ों का मुनाफा

Smoking Cigarette: विश्व तंबाकू निषेध दिवस पर हम आपको बताने वाले हैं उन कंपनियों के बारे में जो कि सिगरेट बेचती हैं. सिगरेट से लोगों को नुकसान जरूर होता है लेकिन फिर भी इन कंपनियों का मुनाफा करोड़ों में हैं. आइए जानते हैं इन कंपनियों के बारे में...

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

World No Tobacco Day: सिगरेट से लोग कर रहे सेहत का नुकसान, लेकिन ये कंपनियां लूट रही करोड़ों का मुनाफा

Tobacco: दुनिया भर में कैंसर के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच धूम्रपान कैंसर से संबंधित सभी मौतों का 30 प्रतिशत और फेफड़ों के कैंसर से होने वाली 80 प्रतिशत मौतों का कारण बनता है.यह मनुष्यों में 12 से अधिक प्रकार के कैंसर के खतरे को भी बढ़ाता है. शरीर पर कई प्रकार के हानिकारक प्रभावों के बावजूद धूम्रपान अत्यधिक प्रचलित है. जिसके कारण विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन हर साल 31 मई को तंबाकू विरोधी दिवस मनाता है, जिसे विश्व तंबाकू निषेध दिवस भी कहा जाता है.

