Career Tips: ​यहां से डिग्री लेने वालों की हमेशा रहेगी भारी डिमांड, जानिए क्यों IIT, NIT और IIIT से ही करना चाहिए बीटेक
Career Tips: ​यहां से डिग्री लेने वालों की हमेशा रहेगी भारी डिमांड, जानिए क्यों IIT, NIT और IIIT से ही करना चाहिए बीटेक

Benefits of Study BTech: IIT, NIT और IIIT से पढ़ाई करने वाले युवाओं को बेहतरीन नौकरी के बहुत अवसर मिलते हैं. यहां के एल्मुनी बड़े-बड़े संस्थानों में काम कर रहे हैं. साथ ही ज्यादा जॉब सिक्योरिटी होती है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Career Tips: ​यहां से डिग्री लेने वालों की हमेशा रहेगी भारी डिमांड, जानिए क्यों IIT, NIT और IIIT से ही करना चाहिए बीटेक

Benefits of Study BTech From India's Best Colleges: आपने 12वीं पास कर ली है और अगर इंजीनियरिंग की फील्ड में अपना करियर बनाना चाहते हैं तो यह आपके बेहद काम की खबर है. अगर आपकी बीटेक करने की इच्छा है तो देश के बेहतरीन कॉलेज का सिलेक्शन ही आपके भविष्य की दिशा तय करेगा. जेईई मेन्स और एडवांस्ड की परीक्षा क्वालिफाई करने वाले स्टूडेंट्स आईआईटी (IIT), एनआईटी (NIT) और आईआईआईटी (IIIT) से बीटेक की पढ़ाई कर सकते हैं.

