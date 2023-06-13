CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: सीबीएसई ने अब जारी किया इन स्टूडेंट्स का भी रिजल्ट, बढ़ गए नंबर!
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: सीबीएसई ने अब जारी किया इन स्टूडेंट्स का भी रिजल्ट, बढ़ गए नंबर!

CBSE 10th 12th Final Result: 2023 में, कुल 21,84,117 स्टूडेंट्स ने परीक्षा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया, जिनमें से 21,65,805 स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में शामिल हुए. परीक्षा में सफल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की कुल संख्या 20,16,779 थी.

CBSE 10th 12th Revaluation Result 2023 Declared: केंद्रीय शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने आज लॉट 1 के लिए कक्षा 10, 12 के पुनर्मूल्यांकन और पुनर्सत्यापन रिजल्ट 2023 की घोषणा कर दी है. जिन स्टूडेंट्स ने सुविधा का फायदा उठाने के लिए आवेदन किया था, वे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - cbse.gov.in पर रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं.

