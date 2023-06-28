DU Admissions 2023: गलती से भी न करें ये मिस्टेक, वरना मनचाहे कैंपस में एडमिशन मिलना होगा मुश्किल
DU Admissions 2023: गलती से भी न करें ये मिस्टेक, वरना मनचाहे कैंपस में एडमिशन मिलना होगा मुश्किल

DU Admissions 2023 स्टूडेंट्स के पास 3-4 कॉलेज चुनने का विकल्प होता है. उसी कॉलेज को  वरीयता दें, जिसमें  दाखिला लेना चाहते हैं. अपग्रेड ऑप्शन में संबंधित कॉलेज में सीट खाली होना जरूरी है, वरना पुराना एडमिशन भी रद्द हो जाएगा.

DU Admissions 2023: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी में एडमिशन पाने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स के बीच मारामारी की शुरुआत हो चुकी है. इस समय यूजी कोर्सेस में दाखिले के लिए कॉमन सीट अलोकेशन सिस्टम पोर्टल (CSAS Portal) पर रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया जारी है. ऐसे में स्टूडेंट्स के लिए एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट है. 

