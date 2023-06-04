Quiz: भारत का सबसे लंबा नेशनल हाइवे कौन सा है?
topStories1hindi1723521
Hindi Newsकरियर

Quiz: भारत का सबसे लंबा नेशनल हाइवे कौन सा है?

GK Quiz in Hindi: इंटरव्यू हो या फिर रिटिन एग्जाम जनरल नॉलेज के सवाल जरूर पूछे ही जाते हैं. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Trending Photos

Quiz: भारत का सबसे लंबा नेशनल हाइवे कौन सा है?

General Knowledge Questions and Answers: पढ़ाई के बाद सरकारी या प्राइवेट नौकरी या फिर हायर स्टडीज की बात आती है तो सबसे जनरल नॉलेज सबसे काम की चीज होती है. क्योंकि इंटरव्यू हो या फिर रिटिन एग्जाम जनरल नॉलेज के सवाल जरूर पूछे ही जाते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा