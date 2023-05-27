UPSC: ना IIM-IIT से पढ़ी हैं और ना ही कोचिंग की, सेल्फ स्टडी करके ऐसे बनीं IAS
UPSC: ना IIM-IIT से पढ़ी हैं और ना ही कोचिंग की, सेल्फ स्टडी करके ऐसे बनीं IAS

IAS Success Story: अनुष्का शर्मा के पिता एक बैंक अधिकारी थे और उनका ट्रांसफर होता रहता था. अनुष्का शर्मा ने मुंबई से 10वीं की पढ़ाई पूरी की है और फिर उन्होंने दो साल चंडीगढ़ में पढ़ाई की.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

UPSC: ना IIM-IIT से पढ़ी हैं और ना ही कोचिंग की, सेल्फ स्टडी करके ऐसे बनीं IAS

IAS Anushka Sharma Biography: मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर की अनुष्का शर्मा ने तब सुर्खियां बटोरी जब उन्होंने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में 20वीं रैंक हासिल की. यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा फाइनल रिजल्ट 2023 यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा आयोग द्वारा आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी किया गया. 

