UPSC Success Story: ये थी बिना कोचिंग फर्स्ट अटेंप्ट में सौम्या शर्मा के IAS बनने की स्ट्रेटजी
UPSC Success Story: ये थी बिना कोचिंग फर्स्ट अटेंप्ट में सौम्या शर्मा के IAS बनने की स्ट्रेटजी

IAS Somya Sharma: मेन्स एग्जाम से ठीक एक सप्ताह पहले सौम्या को तेज बुखार हो गया. हालांकि, उनका दृढ़ संकल्प अटूट रहा. अपनी बीमारी के बावजूद, वह लगातार 102-103 डिग्री टेंपरेचर के साथ परीक्षा में बैठीं.

 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

UPSC Success Story: ये थी बिना कोचिंग फर्स्ट अटेंप्ट में सौम्या शर्मा के IAS बनने की स्ट्रेटजी

UPSC Without Coaching: किसी के सपनों को पूरा करने की चाह में, कोई बाधा बहाने के रूप में काम नहीं करनी चाहिए. इस धारणा को सिद्ध करने वाली प्रेरक कहानियां अक्सर सामने आती हैं और ऐसी ही एक स्टोरी सौम्या शर्मा की है. आज, हम भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (IAS) की एक अधिकारी सौम्या शर्मा की स्टोरी में तल्लीन हैं, जिन्होंने बिना किसी कोचिंग के यह उपलब्धि हासिल की. विशेष रूप से, सौम्या को तेज बुखार से जूझते हुए परीक्षा में बैठने की अतिरिक्त चुनौती का सामना करना पड़ा.

