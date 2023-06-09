IPS Success Story: दोस्तों ने ऐसे किया मोटिवेट कि 17 दिन में तैयारी करके बन गए आईपीएस अधिकारी, पढ़िए पूरी स्टोरी
UPSC Topper Success Story: अक्षत के मुताबिक उन्होंने ठान लिया था कि वह अफसर बनेंगे, लेकिन एक वक्त ऐसा भी आया जब उन्हें लगा कि उनका यह सपना कभी पूरा नहीं हो पाएगा. 

IPS Officer Akshat Kaushal: हमने अब तक कई आईएएस और आईपीएस अधिकारियों की सफलता की कहानियां सुनी हैं. ऐसे अफसर पढ़े हैं जो कई बार असफल हुए लेकिन फिर सफलता की बुलंदियों को छूते हुए आईएएस और आईपीएस अधिकारी बन गए. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी ही कहानी बताने जा रहे हैं, जो संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) की परीक्षा में कई बार फेल हुए और फिर मां के कहने पर पांचवीं बार कोशिश की. यह आईपीएस ऑफिसर अक्षत कौशल की कहानी है.

