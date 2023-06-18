JEE Advanced Result 2023 (OUT): जेईई एडवांस्ड का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही टॉपर्स की लिस्ट और चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक
JEE Advanced Result 2023 (OUT): जेईई एडवांस्ड का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही टॉपर्स की लिस्ट और चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

jeeadv.ac.in: जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 स्कोरकार्ड के साथ, आईआईटी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jeeadv.ac.in पर जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा की फाइनल आंसर की भी चेक कर पाएंगे.

JEE Advanced Result 2023 (OUT): जेईई एडवांस्ड का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रही टॉपर्स की लिस्ट और चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

JEE Advanced Result 2023 OUT: भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, IIT गुवाहाटी ने आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jeeadv.ac.in पर आज JEE एडवांस्ड 2023 का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है. आईआईटी गुवाहाटी आज, 18 जून, 2023 को सुबह 10 बजे जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के नतीजे घोषित किए. जो उम्मीदवार जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे, वे अब आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर अपने आईआईटी जेईई स्कोरकार्ड चेक और डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. IIT JEE एडवांस्ड 2023 के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - jeeadv.ac.in है. हर सब्जेक्ट (पेपर 1+2) के लिए कॉमन रैंक लिस्ट (CRL) के लिए JEE एडवांस्ड कट-ऑफ पर्सेंटेज 6.83% है, जबकि कुल 23.89% है.

