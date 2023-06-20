JSSC Jobs 2023: सरकारी जॉब की है तलाश, तो यहां एक्साइज कॉन्स्टेबल के पदों के लिए कर दें आवेदन
JSSC Recruitment 2023: झारखंड में 10वीं पास युवाओं के लिए अच्छा मौका है. अगर आप सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे हैं तो एक्साइज कॉन्स्टेबल के पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं. ये रही डिटेल...

Excise Inspector Jobs: अगर आप गवर्नमेंट जॉब की तैयारी में लगे हैं तो आपके पास बहुत ही अच्छी अपॉर्चुनिटी है. झारखंड में बंपर पदों पर भर्तियां निकली हैं. झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (JSSC) ने कुछ समय पहले एक जॉब नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया था.

