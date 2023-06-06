बचपन से देखा था उड़ने का ख्वाब, पूरा करने में लगा दी जान; जानें Astronaut कल्पना चावला से जुड़ी ये अनसुनी बातें
topStories1hindi1726784
Hindi Newsकरियर

बचपन से देखा था उड़ने का ख्वाब, पूरा करने में लगा दी जान; जानें Astronaut कल्पना चावला से जुड़ी ये अनसुनी बातें

Kalpana Chawla: भारतीय मूल की पहली महिला अंतरिक्ष यात्री कल्पना चावला देश का गौरव हैं. इस क्षेत्र में उनकेयोगदान के लिए उन्हें कई अवॉर्ड और सम्मान दिए गए. आज जानेंगे उनके इस सफर के बारे में अहम बातें. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

बचपन से देखा था उड़ने का ख्वाब, पूरा करने में लगा दी जान; जानें Astronaut कल्पना चावला से जुड़ी ये अनसुनी बातें

Astronaut Kalpana Chawla: कल्पना चावला भारत की पहली महिला थी, जिन्होंने स्पेस में जाकर इतिहास रच दिया. भारतीय मूल की पहली महिला अंतरिक्ष यात्री कल्पना ने बचपन से ही आसमान में उड़ने का सपना देखा था और उन्होंने अपने सपने को पूरा करने में कोई कसन बाकी नहीं रखी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर