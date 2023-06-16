NEET UG 2023: नहीं कर पाए नीट यूजी 2023 क्रैक, जानिए क्या हैं बैकअप ऑप्शन
NEET UG 2023: नहीं कर पाए नीट यूजी 2023 क्रैक, जानिए क्या हैं बैकअप ऑप्शन

NTA ने NEET UG 2023 का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले लाखों स्टूडेंट्स मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा को पास नहीं कर सके. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले लाखों छात्र मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा में सफल नहीं हो सके.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

NEET UG 2023: नहीं कर पाए नीट यूजी 2023 क्रैक, जानिए क्या हैं बैकअप ऑप्शन

NTA ने NEET UG 2023 का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले लाखों स्टूडेंट्स मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा को पास नहीं कर सके. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले लाखों छात्र मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा में सफल नहीं हो सके. लेकिन, यह अंत नहीं है, ऐसे कई अन्य ऑप्शन हैं जिन पर मेडिकल कैंडिडेट्स विचार कर सकते हैं. 

