NEET UG 2023: नहीं कर पाए नीट यूजी 2023 क्रैक, जानिए क्या हैं बैकअप ऑप्शन
topStories1hindi1756457
Hindi Newsकरियर

NEET UG 2023: नहीं कर पाए नीट यूजी 2023 क्रैक, जानिए क्या हैं बैकअप ऑप्शन

NEET UG 2023 Exam: आप मेडिकल की पढ़ाई करने के बारे में गंभीर हैं, तो आप NEET UG की तैयारी के लिए एक और साल समर्पित कर सकते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2023: नहीं कर पाए नीट यूजी 2023 क्रैक, जानिए क्या हैं बैकअप ऑप्शन

NTA ने NEET UG 2023 का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले लाखों स्टूडेंट्स मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा को पास नहीं कर सके. परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले लाखों छात्र मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा में सफल नहीं हो सके. लेकिन, यह अंत नहीं है, ऐसे कई अन्य ऑप्शन हैं जिन पर मेडिकल कैंडिडेट्स विचार कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत