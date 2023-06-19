NEET UG Counselling 2023: ये है MBBS में एडमिशन के लिए आखिरी तारीख, इसके बाद लिया दाखिला तो कर दिया जाएगा रद्द
NEET UG Counselling 2023: ये है MBBS में एडमिशन के लिए आखिरी तारीख, इसके बाद लिया दाखिला तो कर दिया जाएगा रद्द

nmc.org.in: NEET AIQ 2023 काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया में चार राउंड (राउंड 1, राउंड 2, मॉप-अप और स्ट्रे वैकेंसी) शामिल होंगे. सीट की उपलब्धता के आधार पर राउंड की संख्या अलग अलग हो सकती है. सीट आवंटन नीट 2023 रैंक, अभ्यर्थी की वरीयता, सीट की उपलब्धता और आरक्षण मानदंड द्वारा निर्धारित किया जाएगा.

NEET UG काउंसलिंग 2023 से पहले, नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन, एनएमसी द्वारा जारी किए गए नए नियमों ने एमबीबीएस एडमिशन के लिए समय सीमा निर्धारित की है. नए ग्रेजुएशन मेडिकल एजुकेशन विनियम, GMER 2023 के अनुसार, NMC के ग्रेजुएशन मेडिकल एजुकेशन बोर्ड, UGMEB ने कहा है कि 30 अगस्त, 2023 के बाद कोई प्रवेश नहीं होगा.

