rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE 10th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, 90.49 फीसदी पास; ये रहा चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक
Rajasthan Matric Result 2023: स्टूडेंट्स को अपना रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाना होगा. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है. इस साल कुल 90.49 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं. राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की 10वीं के एग्जाम देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स आरबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं. इस साल, राजस्थान बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं 16 मार्च से 13 अप्रैल, 2023 तक आयोजित की गईं. 

