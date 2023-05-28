Quiz: किस मुगल शासक के समकालीन थे तुलसीदास?
topStories1hindi1714357
Hindi Newsकरियर

Quiz: किस मुगल शासक के समकालीन थे तुलसीदास?

GK Quiz: किसी भी सरकारी या प्राइवेट नौकरी के लिए जब आप रिटिन एग्जाम या फिर इंटरव्यू देते हैं तो आपसे जनरल नॉलेज के भी सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं, 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Quiz: किस मुगल शासक के समकालीन थे तुलसीदास?

Trending GK Quiz: जब पढ़ाई पूरी होने के बाद आप इस काबिल हो जाते हैं कि कहीं नौकरी के लिए आवेदन कर सकें तो आपके लिए बहुत जरूरी हो जाता है कि आपकी जीके अच्छी हो. क्योंकि किसी भी सरकारी या प्राइवेट नौकरी के लिए जब आप रिटिन एग्जाम या फिर इंटरव्यू देते हैं तो आपसे जनरल नॉलेज के भी सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं, इन्हें पूछने का मकसद सिर्फ इतना हो सकता है कि आपको अपने फील्ड के अलावा और कितनी नॉलेज है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दी चेतावनी, भिड़े गैंग लीडर!