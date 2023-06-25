UGC Notification: यूजीसी ने अब यूनिवर्सिटीज से मांगा पिछले 2 साल का ये वाला डेटा, स्टूडेंट्स को हो सकता है फायदा
UGC Notification: यूजीसी ने अब यूनिवर्सिटीज से मांगा पिछले 2 साल का ये वाला डेटा, स्टूडेंट्स को हो सकता है फायदा

UGC ने कॉलेजों और विश्वविद्यालयों से पिछले दो साल में जाति-आधारित भेदभाव के मामलों पर डेटा उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

UGC Asks Universities: विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) ने कॉलेजों और विश्वविद्यालयों से शैक्षणिक साल 2021-22 और 2022-23 के दौरान हुई जाति-आधारित भेदभाव की घटनाओं पर डेटा उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है. यूजीसी ने शिक्षण संस्थानों से यह जानकारी यूनिवर्सिटी एक्टिविटी मॉनिटरिंग पोर्टल (यूएएमपी) के माध्यम से यूजीसी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ugc.ac.inluamp पर जमा करने को कहा है. विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों के लिए जरूरी डिटेल जमा करने की समय सीमा 30 जून, 2023 है. इसके अलावा  आयोग ने शैक्षणिक संस्थानों से यह सुनिश्चित करने का आग्रह किया है कि उनके अधिकारी और संकाय सदस्य अधिक संवेदनशीलता के साथ जातिगत भेदभाव की घटनाओं को संभालें.

