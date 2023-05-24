UPSC Result 2022: लगातार दूसरे साल भी महिलाओं का दबदबा, टॉप 4 में आने वाली 3 छात्राएं हैं एक ही यूनिवर्सिटी से
topStories1hindi1709209
Hindi Newsकरियर

UPSC Result 2022: लगातार दूसरे साल भी महिलाओं का दबदबा, टॉप 4 में आने वाली 3 छात्राएं हैं एक ही यूनिवर्सिटी से

UPSC CSE Women Toppers 2022: लगातार दूसरे साल भी यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के नतीजों में महिलाओं का दबदबा रहा है. आज हम बात करेंगे टॉप 4 में अपनी पोजिशन बनाने वाली उन 3 महिलाओं के बारे में जो एक ही यूनिवर्सिटी की छात्राएं रह चुकी हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

UPSC Result 2022: लगातार दूसरे साल भी महिलाओं का दबदबा, टॉप 4 में आने वाली 3 छात्राएं हैं एक ही यूनिवर्सिटी से

UPSC CSE Women Toppers 2022: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के नतीजों का लाखों अभ्यर्थियों को बड़ी बेसब्री से इंतजार था, जो कल 23 मई 2023 को जारी किए गए. यूपीएससी सीएसई 2022 फाइनल रिजल्ट में मेल कैंडिडेट्स को पछाड़ते हुए फीमेल कैंडिडेट्स ने सिलेक्शन लिस्ट में अपनी जगह बनाई है, जो देश की सभी महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरणा है और गौरवान्वित महसूस करने वाली बात है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Sara Ali Khan
Sara पर जमकर चढ़ा राजस्थानी रंग, जयपुरी दुपट्टा-मोजड़ी की जमकर की शॉपिंग
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पलाश, प्रसनजीत या पन्नालाल...अब क्या बनेंगे पोपटलाल?
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा