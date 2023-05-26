Success Story: रणजी प्‍लेयर को छोड़ना पड़ा क्रिकेट, क्रैक किए कई Exams, अब बिना कोचिंग के UPSC में पाई सफलता
Success Story: रणजी प्‍लेयर को छोड़ना पड़ा क्रिकेट, क्रैक किए कई Exams, अब बिना कोचिंग के UPSC में पाई सफलता

UPSC Success Story: मनोज ने बगैर कोचिंग के घर पर रहकर खुद से ही यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विस एग्जाम की तैयारी की और उसमें कामयाबी भी हासिल की. इसके पहले भी वह कई सरकारी भर्तियों की परीक्षा पास कर चुके हैं. 

Success Story: रणजी प्‍लेयर को छोड़ना पड़ा क्रिकेट, क्रैक किए कई Exams, अब बिना कोचिंग के UPSC में पाई सफलता

Manoj Maharia Success Story: यूपीएससी सीएसई 2022 के नतीजे घोषित होने के बाद से हर उस यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट के घर-परिवार में खुशी का माहौल है, जिन्होंने इस कठिन परीक्षा को पास कर लिया है. लाखों यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट में से केवल सैकड़ों ने ही सफलता का स्वाद चखा. इनमें से राजस्‍थान के मनोज महरिया ने यूपीएससी सीएसई 2022 में 628 वां स्थान हासिल कर अपने गांव का नाम रोशन किया है. मनोज एक रणजी क्रिकेट प्‍लेयर रह चुके हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि कैसे मनोज ने अपनी सफलता का सफर तय किया और मंजिल हासिल की. 

