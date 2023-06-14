GK: यहां अगर कोई मर जाए तो परिवार में महिलाओं को मिलती है मौत से भी दर्दनाक सजा, इतनी बार निभाते हैं ये परंपरा!
GK: यहां अगर कोई मर जाए तो परिवार में महिलाओं को मिलती है मौत से भी दर्दनाक सजा, इतनी बार निभाते हैं ये परंपरा!

पूरी दुनिया में पुराने समय से अजीबोगरीब परंपराएं चली आ रही हैं. आज भी विश्व के ज्यातर हिस्सों में इन रीति-रिवाजों को पूरी शिद्दत से निभाया जाता है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

GK: यहां अगर कोई मर जाए तो परिवार में महिलाओं को मिलती है मौत से भी दर्दनाक सजा, इतनी बार निभाते हैं ये परंपरा!

Weird Tradition Of Indonesia Tribe: पूरी दुनिया में पुराने समय से अजीबोगरीब परंपराएं चली आ रही हैं. आज भी विश्व के ज्यातर हिस्सों में इन रीति-रिवाजों को पूरी शिद्दत से निभाया जाता है. कहीं लोगों के मरने पर उनकी राख से घर वालों को सूप बनाकर पीना पड़ता है तो कहीं शादी के बाद दूल्हा-दुल्हन को कमरे में बंद करने की परंपरा है, जिसमें उन्हें वॉशरूम तक नहीं जाने दिया जाता. ऐसी ही एक अजीबोगरीब परंपरा है, जिसमें किसी व्यक्ति के मरने पर उसके परिवार की महिलाओं की अंगुली का एक हिस्सा काट दिया जाता है. 

