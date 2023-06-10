 इस कॉमेडियन की अमीरी के आगे Kapil Sharma भी भरते हैं पानी, नेटवर्थ जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश!
इस कॉमेडियन की अमीरी के आगे Kapil Sharma भी भरते हैं पानी, नेटवर्थ जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश!

Brahmanandam Life Facts: ब्रह्मानंदम एक प्रसिद्ध तेलुगु अभिनेता और कॉमेडियन हैं. उनके पास सबसे ज्यादा स्क्रीन क्रेडिट का भी गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड है. 67 साल की उम्र तक, उन्होंने 1,000 से अधिक फिल्मों में काम किया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:28 AM IST

Brahmanandam Networth: अक्सर यह माना जाता है कि कॉमेडियन फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में एक्टर्स जितना नहीं कमाते हैं. हालांकि, कई कॉमेडियनों ने यह धारणा गलत साबित की है. वैसे हैरानी की बात यह है कि भारत के सबसे अमीर कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma), जॉनी लीवर (Johny Lever),परेश रावल (Paresh Rawal) या राजपाल यादव (Rajpal Yadav) नहीं हैं. इंडियन सिनेमा में साउथ सिनेमा के कॉमेडियन ब्रह्मानंदम (Brahmanandam) सबसे अमीर हैं.

