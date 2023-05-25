Bollywood Legends: विवेक ओबेराय ने 15 दिन गुजारे झुग्गी झोपड़ी में; सोए जमीन पर, तब मिला बड़ा चांस
Vivek Oberoi: ऐसा कम होता है कि किसी स्टार का बेटा अपना डेब्यू रोमांटिक फिल्म से न करे. लेकिन विवेक ओबेराय ने जोखिम उठाया. न्यूयॉर्क से एक्टिंग की पढ़ाई के बाद जब लौटे तो उन्होंने राम गोपाल वर्मा की अंडरवर्ल्ड फिल्म कंपनी से फिल्मी पारी शुरू की. वह डॉन के भरोसेमंद साथी बने. परंतु रोल उन्हें आसानी से नहीं मिला.

 

May 25, 2023

Vivek Oberoi Films: निर्माता-निर्देशक राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बॉलीवुड में जिन चेहरों को हीरो बनाया, उनमें विवेक ओबेराय बड़ा नाम हैं. विवेक सीनियर बॉलीवुड सितारे सुरेश ओबेराय (Suresh Oberoi) के बेटे हैं. लेकिन वह फिल्मों में अपने लिए भूमिकाओं की तलाश में निर्माता-निर्देशकों से मिल रहे थे. वह राम गोपाल वर्मा के भी संपर्क में थे. जब वर्मा ने फिल्म जंगल (2000) शुरू की, तो इसमें विवेक ओबेराय को कास्ट करना चाह रहे थे. मगर आखिरी क्षणों में उन्होंने विवेक को न लेने का फैसला किया और उनसे कहा कि उन्हें अपनी दूसरी फिल्म में ज्यादा बड़े रोल में कास्ट करेंगे. विवेक की जगह रामू ने जंगल में हिमांशु मलिक (Himanshu Mallik) को लिया.

