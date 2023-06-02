जब सिरफिरे फैन ने Asha Parekh की नाक में किया दम, घर के बाहर डेरा डालकर दिखाया चाकू!
जब सिरफिरे फैन ने Asha Parekh की नाक में किया दम, घर के बाहर डेरा डालकर दिखाया चाकू!

Asha Parekh Movies: एक्ट्रेस के अनुसार, जब भी वे बिल्डिंग से बाहर निकलतीं ये शख्स उन्हें घूरता रहता था. ऐसे में आशा पारेख अपनी कार में छिपकर बाहर निकलती थीं. 

Asha Parekh Fan: आशा पारेख (Asha Parekh) 60-70 के दशक की बॉलीवुड की चर्चित एक्ट्रेस हुआ करती थीं. आशा ने कई हिट फिल्मों में काम किया था जिनमें - तीसरी मंजिल, लव इन टोकियो, आए दिन बहार के, दो बदन, आन मिलो सजना और नया रास्ता आदि शामिल हैं. आशा पारेख के कई फैन्स थे और एक्ट्रेस एक बार अपने ऐसे ही एक फैन के चलते मुसीबत में फंस गईं थीं. क्या था पूरा मामला यही आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

