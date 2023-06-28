Delhi Crime: प्रगति मैदान टनल लूट में बड़ा खुलासा, 2 लाख नहीं हुई थी 50 लाख की लूट? ये साजिश आई सामने
Delhi Crime: प्रगति मैदान टनल लूट में बड़ा खुलासा, 2 लाख नहीं हुई थी 50 लाख की लूट? ये साजिश आई सामने

Pragati Maidan Loot: दिल्ली पुलिस (Delhi Police) ने प्रगति मैदान टनल लूट  मामले में अब तक 7 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है और पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से अब तक 5 लाख रुपये बरामद किए हैं.

Written By  Raju Raj|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Delhi Crime: प्रगति मैदान टनल लूट में बड़ा खुलासा, 2 लाख नहीं हुई थी 50 लाख की लूट? ये साजिश आई सामने

Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot Case: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में दिनदहाड़े बंदूक की नोक पर हुई लूट के मामले में अब बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है और आशंका जताई जा रही है कि लूटी गई रकम करीब पचास लाख रुपये या इससे ज्यादा हो सकती है. दिल्ली पुलिस (Delhi Police) ने इस मामले में अब तक 7 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है और पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से अब तक 5 लाख रुपये बरामद किए हैं. जबकि, पुलिस को लिखित शिकायत में लूट की रकम 2 लाख रुपये बताई गई थी. हालांकि, पुलिस अभी इस मामले की जांच कर रही है और आरोपियों से लगातार पूछताछ कर रही है.

