कौन है आशना चौधरी, जिसका 2.5 मार्क्स के कारण नहीं क्रैक हुआ Prelims, पर अगले प्रयास में क्लियर कर डाले UPSC के तीनों स्टेज
Aashna Chaudhary UPSC Success Story: आशना अपने पहले दो प्रयासों में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास नहीं कर पाईं थी, लेकिन उन्होंने अपनी रणनीति में ऐसा बदलाव किया कि अगले ही प्रयास में उन्होंने यह परीक्षा क्रैक कर डाली.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Aashna Chaudhary UPSC Success Story: यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक माना जाता है. यूपीएससी सीएसई 2023 में शामिल होने वाले कई उम्मीदवारों ने भी कहा है कि इस साल यूपीएससी प्रीलिम्स को क्रैक करना काफी मुश्किल था. इससे पहले जून में, संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने नतीजे घोषित किए थे, जिसमें कुल 14,624 उम्मीदवारों ने सिविल सेवा प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा पास की थी. हालांकि, इनमें से केवल कुछ उम्मीदवार ही तीनों चरणों को पास कर पाएंगे. लेकिन घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है, क्योंकि ऐसे कई अभ्यर्थी हैं जिन्होंने अपने दूसरे या तीसरे प्रयास में परीक्षा पास की है.

