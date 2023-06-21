जानिए कौन हैं UIDAI के नए CEO अमित अग्रवाल, भारत सरकार के इन मंत्रालयों में संभाल चुके हैं अहम पद
topStories1hindi1747181
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

जानिए कौन हैं UIDAI के नए CEO अमित अग्रवाल, भारत सरकार के इन मंत्रालयों में संभाल चुके हैं अहम पद

UIDAI New CEO: सीनियर ऑफिसर अमित अग्रवाल ने यूआईडीएआई के सीईओ का पदभार संभाल लिया है.  यह निकाय भारतीय नागरिकों को 'आधार' नामक विशिष्‍ट पहचान संख्‍या जारी करता है. आइए जानते हैं इसके नए CEO के बारे में ...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

जानिए कौन हैं UIDAI के नए CEO अमित अग्रवाल, भारत सरकार के इन मंत्रालयों में संभाल चुके हैं अहम पद

Amit Agrawal UIDAI New CEO: वरिष्ठ भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (IAS) अधिकारी अमित अग्रवाल ने मंगलवार को भारतीय विशिष्ट पहचान प्राधिकरण (UIDAI) के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (Chief Executive Officer) के तौर पर कार्यभार संभाला. उनकी नियुक्ति नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार द्वारा एक प्रमुख नौकरशाही फेरबदल के हिस्से के रूप में हुई. केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों में 13 सीनियर ऑफिसर्स को नियुक्त किया गया है. आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं यूआईडीएआई के नए सीईओ अमित अग्रवाल...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग