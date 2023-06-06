अब दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी भी कराएगा B.Tech, इन 3 कोर्स में मिलेगा एडमिशन, JEE Main के जरिए मिलेगा दाखिला
topStories1hindi1726253
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

अब दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी भी कराएगा B.Tech, इन 3 कोर्स में मिलेगा एडमिशन, JEE Main के जरिए मिलेगा दाखिला

Delhi University BTech Programme: समिति ने कहा है कि प्रत्येक पाठ्यक्रम में 120 छात्रों को एडमिशन दिया जाएगा. ऐसे में देखा जाए, तो इंजीनियरिंग के तीनों कोर्स में मिलाकर कुल 360 छात्रों को एडमिशन दिया जाएगा.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Trending Photos

अब दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी भी कराएगा B.Tech, इन 3 कोर्स में मिलेगा एडमिशन, JEE Main के जरिए मिलेगा दाखिला

Delhi University BTech Programme: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी (DU) आगामी शैक्षणिक सत्र से 360 छात्रों की क्षमता के साथ B.Tech कोर्स शुरू करेगा, जिसमें जेईई मेन (JEE Main) के माध्यम से तीन इंजीनियरिंग पाठ्यक्रमों में एडमिशन दिया जाएगा. दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के एक अधिकारी के अनुसार, फैकल्टी ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी द्वारा तीन पाठ्यक्रम बीटेक कंप्यूटर साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग (B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering) , बीटेक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड कम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग (BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering) और बीटेक इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग (BTech Electrical Engineering) संचालित किए जाएंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल