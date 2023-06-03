B.Tech और BE में हैं कंफ्यूज, तो जानें कौन सी डिग्री है Career के लिए बेहतर
B.Tech और BE में हैं कंफ्यूज, तो जानें कौन सी डिग्री है Career के लिए बेहतर

Engineering Degree: जो छात्र इंजीनियरिंग करने की सोच रहे हैं, लोकिन BE और B.Tech कोर्स में कंफ्यूज हैं कि कौन सा कोर्स करियर के लिए बेहतर है, तो ऐसे में आज हम आपको बताएंगे इन दोनों कोर्स के बीच क्या अंतर है और आपको कौन सा कोर्स करना चाहिए.

B.Tech or BE Degree: साइंस स्ट्रीम से 12वीं पास करने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को अक्सर यह कंफ्यूजन होता है कि बैचलर ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग (Bachelor of Engineering) में एडमिशन लिया जाए या बीटेक (B.Tech) में. हालांकि, बैचलर ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग (BE) और बैचलर ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी दोनों में इंजीनियरिंग की ही पढ़ाई कराई जाती है, लेकिन इन दोनों कोर्स में काफी फर्क होता है. इसलिए अगर आप इंजीनिरिंग करने की सोच रहे हैं, तो आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि आपके लिए इन दोंनों कोर्स में से कौन सा कोर्स बेहतर रहेगा और इन दोनों डिग्री कोर्सेस में क्या खास अंतर है. 

