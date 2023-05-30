jac jharkhand board class 12th: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के ये रहे सभी तरीके और पूरा प्रोसेस

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) जल्द ही 12वीं कक्षा के आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स के छात्रों के लिए रिजल्ट जारी करेगा. रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र जेएसी 12 वीं के परिणाम यहां दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे. झारखंड 10वीं और 12वीं साइंस के नतीजे jac.jharkhand.gov.in और jac.nic.in पर पहले ही अपलोड हो चुके हैं. आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट आज घोषित किया जाएगा. उम्मीदवारों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे लेटेस्ट अपडेट के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर नजर बनाए रखें.

12 वीं कक्षा के छात्र जेएसी बोर्ड नंबर आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com और jharresults.nic.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. यदि वेबसाइट काम नहीं कर रही है तो उम्मीदवारों को चिंता नहीं करनी चाहिए क्योंकि उनके पास SMS से भी रिजल्ट चेक करने का विकल्प मौजूद है.

जेएसी बोर्ड परीक्षा के नंबर डाउनलोड करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को अपने जेएसी बोर्ड 12वीं के रोल नंबर और रोल कोड अपने पास रखने चाहिए. ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट के अलावा, स्कोर कार्ड को एसएमएस और डिजिलॉकर के माध्यम से भी चेक किया जा सकता है.

How to Download JAC Result 2023 for 12th Arts and Commerce From Official Website ?

रिजल्ट डाउनलोड करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.jacresults.com और www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in पर जाएं.

वेबसाइट के होमपेज पर आपको ‘Results of Annual Senior Secondary Examination – 2023′ का लिंक मिलेगा उसपर क्लिक करें.

अब आपको लॉगिन पेज पर रोल नंबर और दूसरी डिटेल्स डालकर सबमिट कर देना है.

सबमिट करते ही आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने स्क्रीन पर होगा. अब आप इसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं और इसका प्रिंट आउट ले सकते हैं.

How to Download JAC Result 2023 12th Arts and Commerce Class From SMS?

SMS से रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए सबसे पहले अपने फोन के मैसेज बॉक्स में जाएं. यहां JHA12 टाइप करें और एक स्पेस देकर अपना रोल नंबर दर्ज करें और इसे 5676750 पर भेज दें. थोड़ी ही देर में आपका पूरा स्कोर कार्ड SMS से आपके मोबाइल पर आ जाएगा.

