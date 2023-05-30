jac jharkhand board class 12th: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के ये रहे सभी तरीके और पूरा प्रोसेस
jac jharkhand board class 12th: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के ये रहे सभी तरीके और पूरा प्रोसेस

JAC Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: 12वीं आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट जल्द ही jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jharresults.nic.in पर जारी किया जाएगा. जेएसी मार्क्स डाउनलोड करने के लिए डायरेक्ट लिंक चेक करें. इसके अलावा, टॉपर्स लिस्ट, मेरिट लिस्ट, पास प्रतिशत, 10 वीं के रिजल्ट के बाद क्या, सप्लीमेंट्री परीक्षा और पुनर्मूल्यांकन और रिजल्ट कैसे डाउनलोड करें, यहां देखें.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) जल्द ही 12वीं कक्षा के आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स के छात्रों के लिए रिजल्ट जारी करेगा. रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र जेएसी 12 वीं के परिणाम यहां दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे. झारखंड 10वीं और 12वीं साइंस के नतीजे jac.jharkhand.gov.in और jac.nic.in पर पहले ही अपलोड हो चुके हैं. आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट आज घोषित किया जाएगा. उम्मीदवारों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे लेटेस्ट अपडेट के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर नजर बनाए रखें.

