Join Indian Army: इंजीनियरिंग के बाद इंडियन आर्मी कैसे करें जॉइन, जानिए पात्रता और सैलरी समेत पूरी डिटेल
topStories1hindi1751433
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Join Indian Army: इंजीनियरिंग के बाद इंडियन आर्मी कैसे करें जॉइन, जानिए पात्रता और सैलरी समेत पूरी डिटेल

Join Indian Army 2023: इंजीनियरिंग के बाद भारतीय सेना में शामिल होने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों को ऐसा करने के चार तरीके मिलते हैं. बल में शामिल होने के लिए मूल योग्यता किसी मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय से पासिंग मार्क्स के साथ इंजीनियरिंग की डिग्री है. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

Join Indian Army: इंजीनियरिंग के बाद इंडियन आर्मी कैसे करें जॉइन, जानिए पात्रता और सैलरी समेत पूरी डिटेल

Indian Army Bharti: देश सेवा की जब बात आती है तो सेना को इसमे अहम स्थान दिया जाता है. इंडियन आर्मी देश की सबसे बड़ी भर्तियों में से एक है. फोर्स में सैनिकों से लेकर लेफ्टिनेंट तक अलग अलग लेवल पर योग्य उम्मीदवारों को भर्ती किया जाता है. साथ ही, दो प्रकार के आयोग हैं जो सेना भर्ती में काम करते हैं, अर्थात शॉर्ट कमीशन और स्थायी कमीशन.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध