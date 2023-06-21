इस IAS ने तोड़ा 28 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, कहा UPSC टॉपर्स की इन बातों को फॉलो कर बनें Topper
इस IAS ने तोड़ा 28 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, कहा UPSC टॉपर्स की इन बातों को फॉलो कर बनें Topper

IAS Mohit Kasniya Success Story: मोहित कहते हैं कि यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी के दोरान उम्मीदवारों को टारगेट ओरिएंटेड होना चाहिए और साथ ही टॉपर्स की कॉमन बातों को फॉलो करना चाहिए.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

IAS Mohit Kasniya Success Story: यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर उसे पास करना और आईएएस व आईपीएस का पद हासिल करना हमारे देश में हर नौजवान का सपना होता है. हालांकि, इस सपने को केवल हर साल तकरीबन 0.1% उम्मीदवार ही सच कर पाते हैं. वहीं कुछ उम्मीदवार इतने काबिल होते हैं कि वे इस सपने को एक नहीं बल्कि कई बार पूरा कर दिखाते हैं. इसलिए ऐसे में आज हम आपको एक ऐसे ही नौजवान IAS ऑफिसर के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्होंने पहले IPS और फिर IAS का पद हासिल किया था, लेकिन उन्होंने इसी दौरान 28 साल पुराना एक रिकॉर्ड भी तोड डाला था, जिसके लिए उन्हें लोग आज भी याद करते हैं. 

