कौन है IAS संजीता महापात्रा, जिन्होंने ससुराल वालों की मदद से बिना कोचिंग क्रैक किया UPSC, हासिल की 10वीं रैंक
कौन है IAS संजीता महापात्रा, जिन्होंने ससुराल वालों की मदद से बिना कोचिंग क्रैक किया UPSC, हासिल की 10वीं रैंक

IAS Sanjita Mohapatra UPSC Success Story: संजीता ने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी के दौरान ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध अध्ययन सामग्री के अलावा NCERT की किताबों और अखबारों पर काफी ध्यान दिया था.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

IAS Sanjita Mohapatra UPSC Success Story: हम सभी जानते हैं कि सफलता के लिए निरंतरता की आवश्यकता होती है, खासकर जब कोई भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक को पास करना चाहता हो. कभी-कभी अपने जीवन में सफलता पाने से पहले कई बार असफलताओं का सामना भी करना पड़ता है. इसलिए सफलता की कुंजी दृढ़ता होनी चाहिए और असफलताओं के कारण अपने लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने से नहीं रुकना चाहिए. आईएएस ऑफिसर संजीता महापात्रा की सफलता की कहानी कुछ इसी तरह कि है. कई बाधाओं के बावजूद इंजीनियर से आईएएस बनीं संजीता अपने उद्देश्यों को प्राप्त करने में सफल रहीं हैं.

