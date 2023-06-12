आखिर ट्रेन की छत पर क्यों लगाते हैं छोटे-छोटे ढक्‍कन, क्या इनके बिना सफर में जा सकती है जान?
आखिर ट्रेन की छत पर क्यों लगाते हैं छोटे-छोटे ढक्‍कन, क्या इनके बिना सफर में जा सकती है जान?

Indian Railway Interesting Fact: ट्रेन की बोगियों में अंदर जाली और उनकी छतों पर छोटी-छोटी प्लेट्स लगाई जाती हैं. आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि आखिर रेलवे इस तरह से कोच की छतों पर ढक्‍कनों को क्यों लगाता है.

आखिर ट्रेन की छत पर क्यों लगाते हैं छोटे-छोटे ढक्‍कन, क्या इनके बिना सफर में जा सकती है जान?

Train Roof Ventilation: आपने भी कई बार ट्रेन से सफर किया ही होगा तो देखा होगा कि सभी ट्रेनों की बोगियों के की छत पर छोटे-छोटे ढक्‍कन लगे होते हैं. क्या कभी इन्हें देखकर आपके मन में ये सवाल आया कि आखिर ये ढक्‍कन सभी ट्रेन कोच में क्‍यों लगे होते है और इनका क्‍या काम होता है? सवाल आया भी होगा तो आपको इसका जवाब शायद न मिला हो, तो आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि आखिर रेलवे की ओर से क्यों ये ढक्‍कन लगाए जाते हैं? 

