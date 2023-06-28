पति ने टीचर बन ऐसे कराई तैयारी कि पत्नी बन गई IPS ऑफिसर, जानें क्या थी इनकी स्ट्रेटेजी
पति ने टीचर बन ऐसे कराई तैयारी कि पत्नी बन गई IPS ऑफिसर, जानें क्या थी इनकी स्ट्रेटेजी

IPS Anukriti Sharma Success Story: अनुकृति के पति उनके लिए एक को-एस्पिरेंट बने हुए थे, जिन्होंने अनुकृति की स्ट्रेटजी और नंबरों को बेहतर बनाने में काफी मदद की थी.

पति ने टीचर बन ऐसे कराई तैयारी कि पत्नी बन गई IPS ऑफिसर, जानें क्या थी इनकी स्ट्रेटेजी

IPS Anukriti Sharma Success Story: भारत में आईएएस (IAS) या आईपीएस (IPS) ऑफिसर बनना बहुत ही मुश्किल काम है. इन पदों को हासिल करने के लिए देश की सबसे कठिन यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास करनी पड़ती है. हालांकि, अगर किसी उम्मीदवार में देश सेवा करने की इच्छा और जुनून हो, तो वह इस परीक्षा को आसानी से क्रैक कर सकता है. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी ही उम्मीदवार, आईपीएस अनुकृति शर्मा के बारे में बताएंगे, जिनके पति ने उन्हें टीचर बनकर कुछ ऐसी तैयारी करवाई की वह सीधा आईपीएस ऑफिसर बन गई.

