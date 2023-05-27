JAC Result 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट और कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट आज? ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
JAC Result 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट और कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट आज? ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स

jac.jharkhand.gov.in: एक बार रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइटों jac.nic.in, jacresults.com और jharresults.nic से आर्ट्स और कॉर्मस के अपने जेएसी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक और डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे.

JAC Result 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट और कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट आज? ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स

JAC 12th Arts and Commerce Result: झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) जल्द ही झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट 2023 घोषित करेगा. लेटेस्ट मीडिया रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक, झारखंड शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा इस सप्ताह जल्द ही किसी भी समय जेएसी 12वीं के आर्ट और कॉमर्स के रिजल्ट की घोषणा करने की उम्मीद है, हालांकि, रिजल्ट की घोषणा की तारीख और समय की आधिकारिक पुष्टि अभी नहीं हुई है. 

