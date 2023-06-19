कभी किया करते थे वेटर का काम, लेकिन अंत में मेहनत के दम पर UPSC क्रैक कर बन गए IAS ऑफिसर
कभी किया करते थे वेटर का काम, लेकिन अंत में मेहनत के दम पर UPSC क्रैक कर बन गए IAS ऑफिसर

IAS K Jayaganesh Success Story: जयगणेश एक मूवी थियेटर में बिलिंग करने काम करते थे, यहां तक कि उन्हें एक होटल में वेटर का काम भी करना पड़ा, लेकिन इन छोटे-मोटे कामों को करते हुए वह ज्यादा पैसे नहीं कमा पाते थे.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

IAS K Jayaganesh Success Story: एक आईएएस (IAS) या आईपीएस (IPS) अधिकारी की नौकरी आपको बहुत आकर्षक लग सकती है, लेकिन UPSC परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए सही रणनीति के साथ बहुत मेहनत भी करनी पड़ती है. लाखों उम्मीदवार हर साल यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित होते हैं, लेकिन लगभग एक हजार उम्मीदवार ही तीनों लेवल को पार कर इस हाई-प्रोफाइल परीक्षा को पास करने में सक्षम होते हैं.

