Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: क्या कैलाश मानसरोवर की यात्रा के लिए जरूरी है पासपोर्ट? जानिए नियम
topStories1hindi1757209
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: क्या कैलाश मानसरोवर की यात्रा के लिए जरूरी है पासपोर्ट? जानिए नियम

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा को लेकर लोगों के मन में बहुत सारे सवाल रहते हैं कि यह यात्रा किस तरह की जा सकती है. जानिए कि वहां जाने के लिए कौन-कौन सी शर्तें पूरी करनी होंगी.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: क्या कैलाश मानसरोवर की यात्रा के लिए जरूरी है पासपोर्ट? जानिए नियम

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: हिंदूओं के आराध्य है शिवजी, जिन्हें कैलाशवासी कहा जाता है. भगवान शिव का निवास स्थान माने जाने वाले कैलाश पर्वत की एक झलक देखने के लिए सनातनी लालायित रहते हैं. कैलाश-मानसरोवर यात्रा पिछले कई सालों से स्थगित चल रही. अब उत्तराखंड पर्यटन विभाग इस संबंध में वैकल्पिक तरीके खोज रहा है, ताकि श्रद्धालुओं को कैलाश पर्वत की झलक भारत की सरजमीं से ही मिल सके.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा