Kamala Sohonie's 112th Birthday: कौन हैं कमला सोहोनी जिनकी गूगल मना रहा 112वीं जयतीं? ऐसा करने वाली थीं पहली महिला
Kamala Sohonie's 112th Birthday: कौन हैं कमला सोहोनी जिनकी गूगल मना रहा 112वीं जयतीं? ऐसा करने वाली थीं पहली महिला

Google Doodle Honors Dr. Kamala Sohonie: उन्हें नीरा पर उनके काम के लिए राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया था, जो ताड़ के अमृत से बना एक किफायती आहार पूरक है, जिसका उद्देश्य कुपोषण से मुकाबला करना था. इसके अलावा, वह बॉम्बे में रॉयल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस की पहली महिला निदेशक बनीं.

Kamala Sohonie's 112th Birthday: कौन हैं कमला सोहोनी जिनकी गूगल मना रहा 112वीं जयतीं? ऐसा करने वाली थीं पहली महिला

Google आज, 18 जून को भारतीय बायोकेमिस्ट डॉ. कमला सोहोनी का 112वां जन्मदिन मना रहा है. वह न केवल भारत की पहली महिला पीएच.डी. एसटीईएम क्षेत्र में विद्वान लेकिन लैंगिक पूर्वाग्रह को दूर करने और अपने सपनों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए एक प्रेरणा भी हैं.  डॉ. सोहोनी ने यह उपलब्धि ऐसे समय में हासिल की जब भारतीय महिलाओं को वैज्ञानिक विषयों में महत्वपूर्ण रूप से कम प्रतिनिधित्व दिया गया था.

