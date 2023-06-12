जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें और 60 करोड़ का बंगला
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें और 60 करोड़ का बंगला

Technical Guruji Gaurav Chaudhary: यूट्यूबर गौरव चौधरी ने साल 2015 में अपने YouTube चैनल की शुरुआत की थी, जिसकी बदौलत आज उनके पास 11 लग्जरी गाड़ियों का कलेक्श है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Technical Guruji Gaurav Chaudhary: आज के समय में शायद ही कोई ऐसा इंसान होगा, जो इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल करता होगा और टेक्निकल गुरूजी को ना जानता होगा. अगर आप भी टेक्निकल गुरूजी को नहीं जानते, तो बता दें कि गौरव चौधरी वो शक्स हैं, जो YouTube पर टेक्निकल गुरूजी (Technical Guruji) के नाम से अपने टेक चैनल चलाते हैं. इनका यह चैनल दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा देखे जाने वाला टेक चैनल है. इन्होंने YouTube पर इस चैनल के जरिए इतनी कमाई की है कि आज इनके पास दुबई में करीब 20 करोड़ की लग्जरी कारें और 60 करोड़ का बंगला है. दरअसल, गौरव अपने यूट्यूब चैनल टेक्निकल गुरूजी पर टेक्नोलॉजी से जुड़ी चीजों के बारे में बताते हैं और उनके बताने का तरीका कुछ ऐसा है कि आज YouTube पर टेक्निकल गुरूजी के चैनल के करीब 2.29 करोड़ फॉलोअर्स हैं. 

